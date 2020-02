IPL 2020: Full schedule, venues, fixtures, date and timings

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The IPL 2020 will kickstart on March 29, with defending champions Mumbai Indians hosting Chennai Super Kings in a rematch of the previous year's final.

The schedule for the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League was given to all the franchises participating in the tournament on Saturday. While the official announcement is yet to be made, ESPNCricinfo reports that the schedule has been finalized, with Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings in the opener on March 29.

This year will see the double-headers being scrapped on Saturdays - a first in IPL history. This also means that the tournament will be extended by a week.

Team India will play a three-match ODI series against South Africa before the IPL, with the final match of the series taking place on March 18 - which gives the players a 10-day window for rest. It is also reported that five Indian players will participate in two matches between Asia XI and World XI, which take place on March 18 and 21.

The league phase of the IPL ends on May 17, which will be followed by the play-offs and final.

Here is the full schedule of IPL 2020:

March 29, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

March 30, Monday: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Delhi

March 31, Tuesday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

April 1, Wednesday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

April 2, Thursday: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Chennai

April 3, Friday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

April 4, Saturday: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Mohali

April 5, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 4:00 PM in Mumbai

April 5, Sunday: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Jaipur/Guwahati

April 6, Monday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

April 7, Tuesday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

April 8, Wednesday: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Mohali

April 9, Thursday: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Jaipur/Guwahati

April 10, Friday: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Delhi

April 11, Saturday: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Chennai

April 12, Sunday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 4:00 PM in Hyderabad

April 12, Sunday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

April 13, Monday: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Delhi

April 14, Tuesday: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Mohali

April 15, Wednesday: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

April 16, Thursday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

April 17, Friday: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Mohali

April 18, Saturday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

April 19, Sunday: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 4:00 PM in Delhi

April 19, Sunday: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Chennai

April 20, Monday: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

April 21, Tuesday: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Jaipur

April 22, Wednesday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

April 23, Thursday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

April 24, Friday: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Chennai

April 25, Saturday: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Jaipur

April 26, Sunday: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 4:00 PM in Mohali

April 26, Sunday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

April 27, Monday: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Chennai

April 28, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

April 29, Wednesday: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Jaipur

April 30, Thursday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

May 1, Friday: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

May 2, Saturday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

May 3, Sunday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab - 4:00 PM in Bengaluru

May 3, Sunday: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Delhi

MAY 4, Monday: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Jaipur

May 5, Tuesday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

May 6, Wednesday: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Delhi

May 7, Thursday: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Chennai

MAY 8, Friday: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Mohali

May 9, Saturday: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

May 10, Sunday: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - 4:00 PM in Chennai

May 10, Sunday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

May 11, Monday: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Jaipur

May 12, Tuesday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

May 13, Wednesday: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Delhi

MAY 14, Thursday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

May 15, Friday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

May 16, Saturday: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Mohali

May 17, Sunday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru