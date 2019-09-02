Image Source : BCCI Ian Bishop, Sunil Gavaskar slam critics for questioning Jasprit Bumrah's action

Former West Indies and India cricketers Ian Bishop and Sunil Gavaskar defended Jasprit Bumrah's action after questions were raised during the second and final Test between India and West Indies at Jamaica.

Bumrah has been on song for the visitors and picked up 12 wickets so far in the series including a hat-trick on day two of the second Test at Sabina Park. His pace and accuracy has continued to trouble the home batsmen and amidst all that, some questions were raised regarding the legality of his bowling action.

"I cannot believe some people questioning the legality of Jasprit Bumrah's action. His action is unique but is well within the rules of the game. In fact, it’s one of the cleanest ones. Some people really need to look in the mirror," Bishop said during commentary.

"Can you name them? Who are these people questioning Bumrah’s action?” Gavaskar asked. However, Bishop did not take any names and the duo then went on to explain Bumrah's actions.

"Let's look at it closely...A few steps and then he gathers momentum and finally releases the ball with a straight arm. Now tell me at what point his arm is bent? It's perfectly fine. People should really get a life," Gavaskar said.

Bumrah finished with figures of 6/27 as India skittled West Indies out for 117 in their first innings. The visitors then went on to add 168 runs on the board at the loss of 4 wickets before asking Windies to bat again. At the end of day three's play, the hosts were 45/2 and need 423 runs to win the match and level the two-match series 1-1.