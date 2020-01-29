Watch: Hamilton T20I star Mohammed Shami show off his table tennis skills

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hamilton T20I star Mohammed Shami show off his table tennis skills

India's win over New Zealand in Hamilton was mostly because of Rohit Sharma most would say but it was actually Mohammed Shami who allowed India to take the game to the Super Over and then take the plaudits from there. And, after the match, he was seen in full flow off the field as well.

In a video shared by Sanju Samson on Instagram, Shami was seen playing a smash in a game of table tennis along with Sanju Samson on his side.

"Shami What a superb game of cricket tonight. Superb team effort by everyone! And a special heart shown by this Hero! Nammude Swandam Shami bhai! SHAMI HERO AADA HER0," Samson shared.

Shami also echoed Samson's words after that devastating smash shot.

In the game, it was Shami's last over heroics that allowed India to go to Super Over as he gave away only 8 runs and took two important wickets of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to force a Super Over.

Then, Rohit Sharma hit sixes off the last two balls of a dramatic Super Over as India secured an unlikely win over New Zealand to clinch their T20 series with two games to go and leave the Black Caps to digest another painful loss in the tiebreaker.