5th T20I: Ross Taylor enters 100-match club, Rohit Sharma second to play 100 innings

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ross Taylor became the third player to reach the 100-match mark in T20Is, while Rohit Sharma played his 100th T20I innings in the fifth match of the series.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor became the third men's cricketer to play in 100 T20Is during the fifth and final match of the series at Mount Maunganui. Pakistan's Shoaib Malik and India's Rohit Sharma are the only two players to have achieved the feat in the shortest format so far. A Kiwi veteran, Taylor has scored 1856 runs in T20Is so far.

Taylor will also become the only player in cricket history to play over 100 matches in all the three formats of the game if he plays in the first Test against India later this month in Wellington.

The New Zealand batsman has appeared for the side in 99 Tests and 228 ODIs.

Rohit, meanwhile, became the only second men's batsman to play in 100 T20I innings. Malik is the only other batsman to do so.

The Indian limited-overs vice-captain was rested for the fourth T20I but returned as captain in the final match of the series after Virat Kohli opted to rest. Rohit Sharma has scored four centuries in the shortest format so far, scoring 2725 runs in T20Is before this game.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20 here on Sunday. India lead the five-match series 4-0.