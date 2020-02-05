1st ODI: Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record against New Zealand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record against New Zealand

Virat Kohli matched Sachin Tendulkar during his knock on Wednesday during the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Kohli scored a 63-ball 51 before being out bowled to Ish Sodhi.

Following his fifty, which was his 58th in ODIs, he became the second Indian after Tendulkar to register his 13th 50+ score against the Black Caps.

Both Kohli and Tendulkar now have 13 50+ scores against the Kiwis. Tendulkar has scored five centuries with a highest of 186 not in Hyderabad in 1999. Kohli, on the other hand, also has five hundreds against New Zealand with a highest score of 154 not out in Mohali in 2016.

Kohli's 58th fifty is also the 13th most in ODIs and now he is tied with Mohammad Azharuddin and Australia's Michael Clarke. It also the joint fifth most by any player for India.

This was also his 23rd half-century as captain.

The 31-year-old now has 101 scores of 50+ in ODIs, which is the 5th most by any player in the 50-over format.