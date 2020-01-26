IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma to take second-highest number of catches for India in T20Is

Image Source : AP IMAGE Virat Kohli during the second T20I game against New Zealand

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday surpassed his teammate Rohit Sharma to take the second-highest number of catches in the T20I format. He achieved the feat during the second game of the five-match series against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland.

Kohli took two catches on Sunday - completing the dismissals of Martin Guptill on 33 and Colin Munro on 26. The two dismissals reduced New Zealand to 68 for two in 8.4 overs. With the two catches, he took his T20I tally to 40, going past Rohit's tally of 39 catches. He now stands only two behind topper Suresh Raina.

Kohli, however, had dropped a sitter in the 18th over that even left Jasprit Bumrah surprised. Ross Taylor connected with the slower ball, but miscued it horribly to long-on. Kohli had the entire time to take his position and complete the dismissal, but instead ended up shelling it as the ball hit the palm and popped out.

The Indian bowlers were however solid in their attack, cleverly keeping New Zealand's run rate around 6, just a day after they had clocked an average of around 10 at the same venue. Ravindra Jadeja picked two while Bumrah conceded only 21 runs in 4 overs. New Zealand ended with 132 for five.