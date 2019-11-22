Pink Ball Test: Sourav Ganguly captures 'tremendous atmosphere at Eden Gardens' with epic selfie

Image Source : TWITTER Sourav Ganguly at Eden Gardens

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly captured the "tremendous atmosphere" of Eden Gardens on the opening day of the historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday with a selfie at the stands. It was Ganguly who is behind India and Bangladesh playing their maiden pink-ball Test with the decision coming just a few days after he took over his new post at the BCCI.

"Tremendous atmosphere at Eden for the pink test @JayShah @bcci," tweeted Ganguly on his Twitter handle along with the selfie with the Eden crowd.

As many as 40000 (approximately) people flocked to Eden Gardens on Friday afternoon to catch the historic moment for Indian cricket. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and many former India and Bangladesh cricketers were present at the venue.

Bangladesh won the toss and skipper Mominul Haque opted to bat first. By the end of the first session, Bangladesh were tottering at 73 for six and skittled out for a paltry 106 in the 31st over with the pacers picking up all the ten wickets. En route to the end of the innings, Ishant Sharma picked up his tenth five-wicket haul in Tests and second at home while becoming the first Indian to do so in day-night Test.