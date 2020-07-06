Fake crowd noise, music to be played during England-West Indies Tests to enhance atmosphere in empty stadiums

Image Source : GETTY The Old Trafford Ground in Manchester where the second and the third Test match will be played

Fake crowd noises and music will be played at the two venues of the impending three-match Test series between England and West Indies which begins from July 8 onwards, an idea that has been accepted after the success of TV screens being installed during Premier League matches in the country.

According to The Times, both the teams have accepted the idea of using low-crowd level noise during the matches at the two venues - Ageas Bowl in Southampton for the first Test and Old Tafford Ground in Manchester for the second and third Test. The teams will now have to decide on the type of sounds that will be played between overs and at crucial moments of the match.

Earlier, Windies pacer Kemar Roach opined that some noise would be better than no noise at stadiums during the matches which on better times would have witnessed a packed crowd.

"Some noise around would be great. It will be strange for us playing in England where there is always a lot of crowd noise and atmosphere," Roach told The Times.

Meanwhile, last week, England pacer Stuart Broad admitted that he has been working with a psychologist in a bid to perform in matches without the crowd.

"I'm very aware of that, I've already spoken to our sport psychologist about creating a mindset around making sure I can get my emotions up to where they need to be for me to perform at my best," Broad said.

"I have got to make sure my emotions are where they need to be for an international Test match and that is something I started working on in early June."

