Image Source : GETTY IMAGES LIVE | England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 4: Live score and updates from Manchester

LIVE | England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 4: Here you can follow live match updates from England vs West Indies from Old Trafford, Manchester. England seamer Stuart Broad left the West Indies on the ropes after the hosts batters made merry in the second innings to set the tourists a stiff target of 399 for victory on Day 3 of the third Test at Old Trafford here on Sunday. At Stumps, the Windies were reeling at 10/2, still needing 389 runs for an improbable win with two days of play left. Broad, who claimed figures of 6/31 in the first essay, removed John Campbell and nightwatchman Kemar Roach in a spell of sublime swing bowling to finish the day on 2/8. This was after Rory Burns (90) missed out on a hundred as he was dismissed by Roston Chase. Skipper Joe Root remained not out on 68 off just 56 deliveries while Dom Sibley scored 56. England openers Burns and Sibley added 114 runs as they floored the Windies who looked out of sorts. Burns and Root then added 112 for the second wicket before they declared on 226/2.

