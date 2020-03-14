Image Source : @SANJAYMANJREKAR/IPL CSK take cheeky dig at Sanjay Manjrekar after reports of BCCI axing former cricketer from commentary panel

Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings took a sly dig on cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter after reports of his exclusion from BCCI commentary pannel.

Last year, Manjrekar was under a lot of scanners after calling Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' cricketer and then questioned the credentials of fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Jadeja is a core part of Chennai Super Kings unit from quite a few time as the franchise didn't waste time to take a dig on Manjrekar. CSK tweeted: "Need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore."

Need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore. 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

Manjrekar axe from the list could mean he will not feature in this year's IPL as well, which is now postponed till April 15 due to coronavirus.

According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, Manjrekar was not present in Dharamsala during the first ODI of the South Africa series, which was eventually washed out without a ball being bowled. Manjrekar's absence was stark as other panel commentators like Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, and Murali Kartik were present at the venue.