BCCI President Sourav Ganguly rules out coronavirus threat to IPL, South Africa ODI series

The three-match South Africa ODI series is beginning with the first ODI on March 12 at Dharamsala.

Mumbai Updated on: March 03, 2020 23:57 IST
There is no threat to the Indian Premier League due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

He also asserted that the South Africa series is on as per schedule and there is no threat.

The three-match series is beginning with the first ODI on March 12 at Dharamsala.

"Nothing in India. Not even discussed it (Coronovirus)," Ganguly said here.

IPL Governing Council chairman Brajesh Patel also ruled out any threat but said they are keeping a watch. "There is no threat as of now and we are keeping a tab (on the situation)."

The IPL begins with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

