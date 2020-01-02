BBL 09: Chris Morris attempts 'fake Mankad' on Marcus Stoinis. Watch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chris Morris attempts 'fake Mankad' on Marcus Stoinis

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris on Thursday tried to mock Melbourne Stars batsman Marcus Stoinis after attempting a fake 'Mankad' warning. The incident happened during a Big Bash League (BBL) contest between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Showground Stadium here.

While Morris was running towards the bowling crease to deliver the ball, it slipped out of his hand following which the all-rounder stopped and warned Stoinis, who at the non-striker's end was about to leave the crease.

Stoinis soon realized that he had been tricked and the two cricketers shared a laugh before Morris returned to deliver.

The attempted-no-ball-mankad-fake... Chris Morris has that move perfected! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/tRqSBi7Qiq — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

In the contest, Stoinis scored 58 off 51 balls, while Nick Larkin also played a crucial 65-run knock to help the Stars, who were chasing a 143-run target, crossed the line with two balls to spare and registered a win by three wickets.