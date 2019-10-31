Don't drag my name to sensationalise your opinion: Anushka Sharma breaks silence on Farokh Engineer's claims

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Anushka Sharma has broken her silence and issued a big statement, quoting multiple controversies where her name was linked to sensationalize reports.

Indian actress Anushka Sharma has reacted to the reports that the people in the selection committee were busy tending to Anushka Sharma during the 2019 World Cup. The report stated that the selectors were providing Anushka with 'cup of tea'. Anushka, who is the wife of Indian captain Virat Kohli, took to Twitter to break her silence on the media reports. Farokh Engineer, the former Indian wicketkeeper, made the comment in an interview.

On Twitter, Anushka wrote a lengthy statement in which she quoted multiple controversies in the past, where her name was linked up to sensationalize the reports.

"I have always been of the opinion that maintaining silence on false & fabricated news and stories against one is the best way to deal with your detractors. This is how I have handled my career for 11 years now I always saw dignity & truth embedded the shadow of my silence," Sharma wrote.

Anushka Sharma has been heavily criticised for Virat Kohli's dip in form, and her name was further dragged to fabricate stories claiming that she was a part of closed-door meetings to influence selection process in the Indian team. The actress took a stand against it in the statement, and added that her silence shouldn't be misunderstood for her weakness.

"They say, say a lie so many times repeatedly that it starts to look like the truth and I am afraid this is what has been happening with me. My silence has made the lies spitted against me seem true but that ends today.

"I have stayed quiet through all the times was blamed for the performance of my then boyfriend, now husband Virat and continue to take the blame for the most useless things involving Indian cricket. I kept quiet then. My name has been used in fabricated stories claiming that I am part of close-door team meetings and influenced selection processes have kept silent. My name has been wrongfully used to say how I have been given preferential treatment or how I have overstayed my authorised time with my husband on foreign tours which if anyone really cared about finding facts from the board, would know that I have always and always followed protocol but yet, I kept quiet.

"My name was used for false stories to make it look like the board was being bothered for my tickets or security, etc when in reality I bought my own tickets for matches and flights and still kept quiet. I was asked to stand in a group photo by the High Commissioner's wife despite my hesitation to be in it, and a huge issue was created over this blaming me for intentionally wanting to be part of it and the said event even though invited for it. An official clarification was sued by the board on the same and I still kept quiet. And the latest version of these ill intended that I was being served tea by selectors at matches during the World Cup. I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selection box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it's about convenience! If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their questions please do so as it's your opinion but don't drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations.

"It's not like this last piece of 'news' has upset me more and that's why I have decided to break my sense. They have been arrested and horrible and malicious and vicious. So don't take my letter as retort to this news. Today, I have decided to because someone's silence cannot be taken as their weakness. I am not and will not be a pawn to be used by anyone's thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use next time you want to use my name to discredit someone on the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof & leave me OUT of it. I have led life, built my own career with utmost dignity and I am not going to compromise that for anything. Maybe it's hard for some to believe that, because I am a self-made, independent woman who only happens to be the wife of a cricketer."

In the end, Anushka also cheekily took a dig at the report claiming that she was served tea by the Indian selectors.

"... and for the record, I drink coffee," wrote the Indian actor.