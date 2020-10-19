Air Pollution: Most common questions answered

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Most frequant qustions on air pollution answered.

As winters are approaching, metro cities and other cities, towns, villages around them have started witnessing a rise in air pollution. Every year, the Delhi-NCR region faces a double-sided war with pollution arising due to diesel-petrol vehicles, industrial output and by stubble burning in the states neibhouring Delhi, including Haryana and Punjab. The national capital is already witnessing Air Quality Index (AQI) in 'poor' category. While air pollution is a serious matter as it may cause severe health issues when exposed repeatedly, take a look at some FAQs that have been answered for you.

What is Air Pollution?

Air Pollution is the presence of harmful, poisonous components, substances, tiny particles in the air that can harm the body. Most common issues that people face due to air pollution are breathing problems, running nose, etc. Repeated exposure to smog can lead to severe breathing issues.

What are main causes of air pollution?

The air pollution is caused due to the presence of these substances: Ammonia, Carbon Monoxide, Sulfur Dioxide, Nitrous Oxides, Methane and Chlorofluorocarbons, particulates (both organic and inorganic), and biological molecules in the air. These substances may arise from diesel-petrol vehicles, industrial output, construction work, stubble burning and other sources.

What are the effects of air pollution?

A living being exposed to air pollution can initially face problems such as breathing issues, headache, however, when exposed constantly and regularly, it may cause serious health issues such as chronic respiratory disease, lung cancer, heart disease, and even damage to the brain, nerves, liver, or kidneys.

What are the 3 types of air pollution?

Though there are several types of air pollution, the most common air pollution which people have to face are particle pollution, common air pollutants, greenhouse gases.

