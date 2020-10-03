Image Source : NASA Cygnus spacecraft, named after astronaut Kalpana Chawla, launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility

The International Space Station-bound Cygnus spacecraft aboard Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket has lifted off from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The Cygnus spacecraft has separated from the second stage of the Antares rocket.

Named after Indian astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the Cygnus spacecraft is carrying cargo and supplies to International Space Station. Cygnus is on its way to the International Space Station with almost 8,000 pounds of cargo. At the time of launch, the station was flying over the Southern Indian Ocean.

Cygnus is scheduled to remain at the space station until mid-December, when it will depart the station. Following departure, the Saffire-V experiment will be conducted prior to Cygnus deorbit and disposing of several tons of trash during a fiery re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere approximately two weeks later.

