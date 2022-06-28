Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NASA 'She was rare!': NASA shares photo of breathtaking celestial event involving Sun, Venus

NASA celestial event: American space agency NASA on Tuesday shared the picture of one of the very rare celestial events showing the transit of planet Venus across the face of the Sun."She was one of the rare ones, so effortlessly herself, and the world loved her for it," NASA wrote.

The breathtaking event took place about a decade ago, and NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured it. Solar transits are a planet's passage across the Sun's face, as seen from Earth's perspective, where the only observable transits are that of Mercury and Venus, NASA informed.

Have a look:

According to NASA, Venus' solar transits happen in pairs just over 100 years apart. The last pair of transits occurred in 2004 and 2012, and the next will not happen until 2117.

The solar transit in 2012 lasted nearly 7 hours and was visible worldwide, with observers on all seven continents able to view the event. Transits help astronomers study the atmospheric composition and orbit of planets.⁣

NASA's SDO continuously observes the Sun, measuring its atmosphere and magnetic field as it examines the core of our closest star.⁣