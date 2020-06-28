Will Lunar Eclipse of July 5 be visible from India? What time is the 'Red Moon Eclipse'?

Sunday, June 28, 2020
     
The third and the final eclipse of the current cycle, which included a lunar eclipse on June 5th, a historic solar eclipse on June 21, will come to pass on July 5 when the Earth would come between the Sun and the Moon making for a 'Red Moon Eclipse'. But will this eclipse be visible from India? What time is the Eclipse? And where can you see the eclipse? Here are the answers to all your questions. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 28, 2020 8:06 IST
Will the Lunar Eclipse of July 5th be visible from India?

No, the lunar eclipse of July 5th will not be visible from India because it would be bright sunshine in India at that time of the day. The Lunar Eclipse will be visible from all Latin American countries, North American countries like the USA, Mexico, Canada, Cuba etc. Western European countries like UK, Spain, Germany, Italy and most of the African countries. 

What Time is the Lunar Eclipse on July 5th?

The Lunar Eclipse will take place on the night of 4th and 5th July. In India, it would be morning of July 5th between 8:30 am and 11:30 am. The eclipse will last for 2 hours and 45 mins. 

Event Time in India Visibility in India
Penumbral Eclipse begins 5 Jul, 08:37:23 No, below the horizon
Maximum Eclipse 5 Jul, 09:59:51 No, below the horizon
Penumbral Eclipse ends 5 Jul, 11:22:21 No, below the horizon

Where can you see the eclipse?

Several live streams will run on YouTube, Facebook and other social media platforms where the Lunar Eclipse of July 5th will be clearly visible. You can log on to these websites and witness the lunar eclipse. 

