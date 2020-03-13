Coronavirus may remain in patient's body for 5 weeks after getting contained, says study

Coronavirus can stay in a patient's respiratory system who has been infected by the deadly disease, for more than 30 days (5 weeks), according to a new study. In an article published in Lancet Medical Journal, doctors who studied coronavirus survivors detected RNA samples of the virus for a median of 20 days since the day they were caught by the disease.
Coronavirus patient requires at least 14-day isolation
It has been advised by the doctors that people who have been infected by COVID 19 should be isolated for 14 days to minimum the chances of spreading the disease further.
Over 5,000 deaths, more than a lakh Coronavirus cases so far
Over 5,000 people have lost their lives while over a lakh have been infected by the deadly virus across the world. Countries around the world have put trave and restrictions to contain the virus.
COVID 19 positive cases rise to 75, one dies
Amid countrywide scare over coronavirus, confirmed cases have surged to 75 while one person in Karnataka's Kalaburagi has died.
Coronavirus helpline
|Helpline Number
|Helpline Email ID
|+91-11-23978046
|ncov2019@gmail.com
