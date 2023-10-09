Rajasthan Assembly polls: 'Yogi of Rajasthan' to contest election on BJP ticket, know about Baba Balaknath

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA BJP leader Baba Balaknath

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued its first candidate list for the forthcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. This list comprises 41 candidates, with seven sitting MPs included among them. A prominent figure in this list is Baba Balaknath, often referred to as the "Yogi of Rajasthan." The BJP has nominated Baba Balaknath to contest from the Tijara constituency.

Why is he called 'Yogi of Rajasthan'

Baba Balaknath, an MP from Alwar, Rajasthan, is the head of the Mastanath Math. This is why his dressing style closely resembles that of Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Due to this, he is often referred to as the "Yogi of Rajasthan." The saffron-clad Baba Balaknath is considered one of the dynamic leaders of the BJP. He remains in the limelight due to his aggressive stance on the Hindutva agenda. With his charismatic image, he has gained significant popularity among the general public. Baba Balaknath belongs to the OBC category.

When did he become MP for the first time?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Baba Balaknath defeated the prominent Congress leader Bhawar Jitendra Singh from Alwar, marking his first term as a Member of Parliament. It was after decisively defeating the veteran Congress leader that the name "Baba" gained immense prominence in political circles. Recently, Balaknath made headlines when he confronted a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the Rajasthan Police at a police station. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the detention of a BJP worker, the angered MP had told the DSP, "Remember my name. There are three people on my list: the local legislator, the former station house officer, and now, you." Baba Balaknath holds significant influence in the surrounding region and enjoys considerable popularity among the people for his stance on the Hindutva agenda.

Rajasthan elections

The Rajasthan assembly elections is scheduled to be held in a single phase, with all 200 seats going to polls on November 23. The counting of votes will be done on December 3, along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. The term of the 200-member Rajasthan assembly ends on January 14. The current term of the 200-member Rajasthan assembly is set to end on January 14.

In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 23 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustered 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

