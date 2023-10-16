Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Vasundhara Raje meets Gulabchand Kataria ahead of polls

Rajasthan Assembly Elections : Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje met Assam Governor Gulabchand ahead of the Assembly elections slated to take place later in the year.

Both of them held a long discussion during the meeting in Udaipur on Sunday, party sources said, adding the meeting was not pre-scheduled.

After the meeting, Raje left for Banswara to offer prayers at the Tripura Sundari Temple.

The meeting is considered important for the politics of Mewar.

Kataria had dominated the Udaipur seat in four elections. After he became governor, the BJP is now trying to field a strong contender for the seat.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday (October 11) changed the polling date for Rajasthan Assembly Election from November 23 to November 25 due to large-scale weddings in the state. The counting of votes will take place as scheduled on December 3, along with the same for four other state assembly polls.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Bigg Boss fame Gori Nagori joins Aam Aadmi Party in Jaipur | VIDEO

ALSO READ | Rajasthan polls: Congress workers protest against these sitting MLAs ahead of release of first list