Rajasthan polls: Sonia Gandhi's Jaipur visit sparks political speculation amid Gehlot-Pilot meeting

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 : Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrived at Jaipur late on Tuesday night on a personal visit sparking political speculation amid rumours of a rift within the party in the state. The visit also comes ahead of the Assembly elections slated to take place on November 25.

According to sources, the visit is private for the Gandhis to escape air pollution in Delhi. She is accompanied by her son and senior leader Rahul Gandhi along with All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal.

When asked about the reason for the visit, Venugopal said, "It is a private visit. There is air pollution in Delhi, that's why." But answering another question, he indicated there could be party meetings as well in Jaipur. Venugopal said the party is sure of its success. "We are confident that we are going to win," he said.

He dismissed a reporter's observation that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have not been seen campaigning together. "Just wait," Venugopal said, asserting that all Congress leaders are together.

Gehlot and Pilot were locked in a power tussle after the party came to power in the state five years ago. They now appear to have put their differences on hold.

Later, in a post on X, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi is in Jaipur for the next few days to avoid the air pollution in New Delhi. It is a purely personal visit." He said that Rahul Gandhi will be based in Jaipur and campaign in Chhattisgarh on November 15 and Rajasthan on November 16, 19, 21 and 22.

A party spokesperson said Sonia Gandhi has come from Delhi on a four-day visit due to health issues, a reference to Venugopal's remark on air pollution. Her son Rahul Gandhi came from Madhya Pradesh, where he had campaigned in the Assembly polls, and was scheduled to leave Jaipur Wednesday morning.

He will be back again in Rajasthan on Thursday to address election rallies in Tara Nagar (Churu), Nohar (Hanumangarh) and Sadulshahar (Sriganganagar) that day, the party said.

These will be Gandhi's first public meetings after the announcement of elections. In September, he held a party workers meeting after laying the foundation stone for a Congress office building in Jaipur's Mansarovar area.

In recent weeks, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has addressed public rallies in Niwai (Tonk), Sikrai (Dausa) and Jhunjhunu. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed meetings in Baran and Jodhpur.

