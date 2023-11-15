Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023: Congress candidate from Karanpur seat dies during treatment at AIIMS Delhi

Wednesday, November 15, 2023
     
Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023: Kooner died of sepsis with septic shock and renal disease, according to the death certificate issued by the hospital. He was also suffering from hypertension.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Jaipur Updated on: November 15, 2023 11:05 IST
Image Source : ANI Congress leader Gurmeet Singh Kooner (File image).

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: The Congress candidate from Rajasthan's Karanpur Assembly constituency, Gurmeet Singh Kooner, died during treatment at the AIIM Delhi, party leaders said on Wednesday (November 15).

He was 75. Kooner, who was the sitting MLA from Karanpur, was admitted to the Geriatric Medicine Ward of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on November 12 (Sunday).

Kooner died of sepsis with septic shock and renal disease, according to the death certificate issued by the hospital. He was also suffering from hypertension. Polls to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on November 25 (Saturday).

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condoles the demise of  Congress candidate from Karanpur Assembly seat of Rajasthan, Gurmeet Singh Kooner. 

