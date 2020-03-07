Tahir Hussan is paying the price for being Muslim: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Image Source : PTI A file photo of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan said on Saturday that suspended party councillor Tahir Hussain was “paying the price” for being Muslim, as he predicted that it may well be proved that Hussain was behind instigating violence in north-east Delhi during the sectarian riots that rocked the National Capital last week.

आज ताहिर हुसैन सिर्फ़ इस बात की सज़ा काट रहा है की वो एक मुस्लिम है। शायद आज हिंदुस्तान में सबसे बड़ा गुनाह मुस्लिम होना है ये भी होसकता है आने वाले वक्त में ये साबित करदिया जाए कि दिल्ली की हिंसा ताहिर हुसैन ने कराई है। — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) March 7, 2020

The remarks by Khan, the AAP MLA from Okhla, came as Delhi Police Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensifies the probe around the former AAP’s councillor involvement, accused of killing Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma. Hussain was arrested on Thursday after his request for surrendering in court was rejected, following which he was sent to seven-day police custody.

Khan’s remarks assume significance in the backdrop of growing disquiet in AAP’s ranks over the party leadership’s decision to “disown” Hussain, after his alleged involvement in the riots was made public by Delhi Police last week.

India TV has reported that constituents of north-east Delhi’s Mustafabad, which copped significant damage during the riots, are feeling that Hussain is not being backed enough by the party leadership.

AAP sources had defended the decision, stating that no party would like to be “on the backfoot” over being seen as supporting a rioteer.

Also read: Anger against AAP simmers in Mustafabad over Tahir Hussain’s arrest, Kejriwal’s silence on BJP