Suvendu Adhikari's resignation: There's a twist in the tale

Dissident Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned as MLA on Wednesday (December 16). Adhikari, who was once considered to be a close aide of TMC president and West Bengal president Mamata Banerjee, tendered his resignation to Assembly Speaker.

"I do hereby tender my resignation from the member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance," Adhikari wrote in his hand-written letter.

However, Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee on Saturday refused to accept the TMC MLA's resignation on technical grounds and also raised questions over its authencity.

"I have examined the letter and found that date isn't specified in it. I hadn't been informed that his (Suvendu Adhikari) resignation is voluntary and genuine. So it's not possible to accept it. I've asked him to appear before me on 21st December," news agency ANI quoted Banerjee, as saying.

Suvendu Adhikari, in his resignation letter to Mamata Banerjee, had thanked her for the opportunity to work for the party.

Ending his two-decade-old association with the party, the former TMC heavyweight thanked Banerjee for the opportunities given to him, and said would he would always value the time he spent as its member.

"I am writing to tender my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associate organs with immediate effect," Adhikari wrote.

The Trinamool Congress has witnessed a series of exits in the last couple of days. MLAs Silbhadra Dutta, Jitendra Tiwari also quit the party following Adhikari's resignation.

Reports suggest that Adhikari and others may switch over to the BJP when Amit Shah visits Bengal on Saturday and Sunday. The state will go to polls in April-May next year.