Leadership in focus, CWC meet today: What we know so far

The Congress is set for a stormy meeting of its working committee (CWC) today at 11 am as it stands divided on the leadership issue with a section demanding "collective" leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family. A massive brainstorming is anticipated as Congress President Sonia Gandhi has expressed her unwillingness to continue on the post. If sources are to believed, Sonia Gandhi is likely to offer her resignation in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the highest decision-making body of the party.

However, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from her post of Congress president are false.”

The CWC meeting comes in the backdrop of letters written by almost 20 leaders including Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Prithviraj Chavan, Vivek Tankha and Anand Sharma calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC. The leaders have also demanded "collective leadership" in the party.

Sections of the party feel that the uncertainty over the leadership issue should end soon as it will help the party take on the BJP-led government more forcefully.

There has been a clamour within a section of Congressmen for Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the grand old party again.

Congress CWC meet: What we know so far

Maharashtra Congress leaders passed a resolution on Sunday, stating that Sonia Gandhi to continue as party chief.

"Senior Congress leaders of Maharashtra have hereby unanimously resolved that madam Sonia ji Gandhi should continue as the Congress President as it is only because of her leadership our party came to power," the resolution read.

Demand for Rahul Gandhi to take over likely to be raised in the meeting. However, he is unlikely to accept it.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi, urging him to return as the president of the party. "Hon'ble Sonia ji and Rahul ji are the ray of hope for us in every challenge. We are all with you. Millions of party workers and people of Chhattisgarh and the entire nation are with you...," he tweeted.

Goa Congress unit alos backed Gandhi family. "@INCIndia is the First Family of India & the Movement that provides strength & sanity to the Nation. After @RahulGandhi resignation it was SmtSoniaGandhi who took charge despite all odds. Making internal communication public of our family is unethical, unfair & destructive," state Congress president Girish Chodankar tweeted.

Letter by top partymen suggests

Appointment of full-time and effective leadership active in field and available at national and PCC headquarters.

Elections at all levels in a transparent manner, including for CWC

Institutional leadership mechanism to collectively guide revival

Need to unite opposition, rally parties headed by those who left Congress

Constitution of central parliamentary board (with party chief and 9 others) to decide on organisational matters and policies. All permanent and special invitees to the CWC have been invited to the meeting, where the leadership issue is also likely to be discussed, besides the current political situation in the country.

