Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi to meet on Sunday; BJP flexes muscles

Will political crisis in Maharashtra end on Sunday?

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday that Congess chief Sonia Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar will sit together on Sunday (November 17) to decide further course of action in current political crisis in Maharashtra.

"Congress alone can't decide things. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AICC president Sonia Gandhi will sit together on 17 Nov & discuss the next course of action. They will decide how to solve this problem. After that only the other actions will follow," said Kharge. He was quoted by ANI

Mallikarjun Kharge: Congress alone can't decide things. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AICC president Sonia Gandhi will sit together on 17 Nov & discuss the next course of action. They will decide how to solve this problem. After that only the other actions will follow. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/sJ5bPSL2Ns — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019

President's rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will be formed and it will complete five-year term as he ruled out the possibility of mid-term polls in Maharashtra which is currently under Presidents rule.

He said the three parties want to form a stable government which will be development-oriented. There is no possibility of mid-term polls. This

government will be formed and it will complete five years. We all will ensure this government runs for five years, Pawar told reporters here.

Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP met in Mumbai on Thursday and prepared a draft CMP.

Pawar took a dig at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis remark that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will not survive for more than six months.

I know Devendra ji for some years. But I did not know he is a student of astrology too, Pawar quipped. Pawar took a jibe at Fadnavis over his mi punha yein

(I will come again) remark.

Watch | Why are Muslims upset in Maharashtra?