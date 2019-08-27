Ex-UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar booked for provocative language against BJP

Image Source : FILE Om Prakash Rajbhar

A police complaint has been filed against Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar for allegedly using provocative language against BJP. The comment was made in a public meeting in Mau in Uttar Pradesh. The complaint has been filed by BJP leader Akhilesh Rajbhar. The FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Indian penal code.

Addressing a meeting in Ghosi of Mau district on Sunday, Om Prakash Rajbhar had said, "The BJP has given me immense pain. I get angry on seeing them and feel that I should pick up a sword like Maharaj Suheldev and behead any BJP leader I can lay my eyes on."

Reacting to the FIR against the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, party general secretary Arun Rajbhar said, "It is an attempt to gag Om Prakash Rajbhar. We are not going to be cowed down by such tactics. This is indicative of the BJP's frustrations."

A day after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls concluded, Om Prakash Rajbhar was removed from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making embarrassing statements against the BJP.

During the Lok Sabha poll campaign, Rajbhar had said BJP members should be "thrashed" with shoes. As his outburst against the BJP grew louder, Adityanath sacked him from his cabinet on May 20.

Then Governor Ram Naik accepted the chief minister's recommendation and relieved Om Prakash Rajbhar from his ministerial post with immediate effect.

