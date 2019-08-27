Image Source : PTI/FILE Uttar Pradesh: 15 killed after truck overturns in Shahjahanpur (Representational image)

As many as 15 people were killed while others are feared wounded after a truck overturned on two tempos on Tuesday morning at Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district.

Taking cognizance of the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district administration to provide medical care to those injured and appropriate compensation.

15 people killed after a truck overturns on two tempos in Shahjahanpur district.

The accident took place on Jamka crossing when a speeding truck hit a tempo and another van and then overturned, News agency PTI quoted SP (City) Dinesh Tripathi as saying.

All those killed were riding in the van which fell into a roadside ditch after being hit by the truck, the SP said, adding the truck later overturned over the van.

Sixteen people, including a woman and three children, died on the spot. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.



