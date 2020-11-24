Congress prepares for AICC organisational elections - Will Rahul Gandhi file nomination for president?

Image Source : FILE Rahul Gandhi had stepped down as Congress president after the party's dismal show in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The third meeting of Central Election Authority committee of Congress party headed by senior Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry took place on Tuesday at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. The meeting was called to take stock of the preparation as far as finalising the voter list for the AICC organisational elections.

ALSO READ: '...he won election 15 years ago': Crack in Congress widens as Kuldeep Bishnoi slams Ghulam Nabi Azad

After the meeting Madhusudan Mistry said, "The process of finalising the voter list will be completed in next 20-25 days, and once the list is finalised it will be sent to Congress President and the CWC".

Once the process of finalising the voter list is over, the committe will send a note with all the details to Congress President and the CWC. Congress President then will call a CWC meeting in which the decision to conduct the organisation elections will be taken.

The Central Election Authority Comittee needs atleast 26-day time to conduct the entire election exercise. The CWC will decide when the election needs to be conducted and the CEA then will send the proposal for the election schedule to the CWC and once it decides to conduct the elections, the CEA will announce the full schedule.

The election will be held for the remaining term of Congress president and also likely to be held for the working committee, the highest decision making body of Congress party.

ALSO READ: Congress may have new president by January 2021: Sources

Congress CWC consists of 23 members, 12 are elected members and 11 are nominated by Congress president. Amongst the elected members of CWC, six should be from general category, four women and two seats are reserved for members from SC/ST and OBC community.

For any candidate to contest the election he/she needs a proposal from atleast 10 AICC memebers to contest the election.

There are 1500 AICC members who will be electing Congress president and CWC members. The Central Election Authority has sent a proposal for digital Identify Cards for all the voters, however, the election will be done via ballot paper.

At a time when veteran Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad are demanding for elections at every level, this election will be a crucial one and remains to be seen whether Rahul Gandhi will file the nomination for president's post and whether there will be more than one nomination for the post. In case of one nomination there will be no election and the one who will file the nomination will be declared the president.

The last election for the CWC was held in year 1997, and the election for the post of president was held in year 2000, ever since the CWC has been nominated by Congress President, but with growing pressure from seniors or members of 'G-23' , it will be difficult for Congress to not conduct the elections for the CWC now.