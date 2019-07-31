BJP MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri elected Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker

Image Source : PTI Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri elected Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker

BJP MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was elected as the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker on Wednesday. Kageri was elected as the speaker unopposed.

Former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had resigned from his post soon after BS Yediyurappa government won floor test in the house.

"I have decided to relieve myself from this office...I have decided to resign," Ramesh Kumar had said before handing over his resignation letter to the Deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy.

This was Ramesh Kumar's second stint as the Karnataka Assembly Speaker. He was earlier the Speaker of the house during 1994-99.

He has been a key figure in Karnataka politics since 1978, when he made his electoral debut as a Congress candidate.

