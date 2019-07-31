Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
BJP MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri elected Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has been elected unopposed as the speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The development comes after former Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had tendered his resignation from his post, soon after BS Yediyurappa government won floor test in the house.

New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2019 12:55 IST
Image Source : PTI

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri elected Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker

BJP MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was elected as the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker on Wednesday. Kageri was elected as the speaker unopposed. 

Former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had resigned from his post soon after BS Yediyurappa government won floor test in the house.

"I have decided to relieve myself from this office...I have decided to resign," Ramesh Kumar had said before handing over his resignation letter to the Deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy.

This was Ramesh Kumar's second stint as the Karnataka Assembly Speaker. He was earlier the Speaker of the house during 1994-99.

He has been a key figure in Karnataka politics since 1978, when he made his electoral debut as a Congress candidate.

