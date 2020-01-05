US federal publication website hacked by cyber group claiming to be from Iran

Image Source : AP US federal publication website hacked by Iranian cyber group

Amid extreme escalation between Iran and the US, there are reports suggesting that the website of US Federal Depository Library Program (FDPL) was hacked by a group of Iranian hackers. A note on the website reads -- "In the name of God. Hacked by Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers. This is only small part of Iran's Cyber ability! We're always ready."

The website taken down by the hackers is not accessible at the moment. The hackers altered the website with a picture of US President Donald Trump with a punching hand with an imprinted Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IGRC) logo.

The cyber-attack was claimed by a group that identified themselves as “Iran Cyber Security Group HackerS”.

“Martyrdom was his (Shahid Soleymani) reward for years of implacable efforts. With his departure and with God’s power, his work and path will not cease and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs of last night’s incident,” the group wrote on the now-disabled FDPL website, claims Sputnik news agency.

Tensions between the US and Iran are reaching new heights with the US strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. Iran vowed to take 'harsh revenge' of the death of one of its most celebrated generals.