Do not travel to Germany, Denmark due to COVID-19: US warns citizens

In wake of rising cases of coronavirus across several countries of Europe, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised against travel to Germany and Denmark. The CDC, in an advisory, said people should avoid travelling to the two European countries, which were designated as "Covid-19 Very High" in the Level 4 category.

Anyone travelling to the two countries should be fully vaccinated first, the advisory stated.

"Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling. Do not travel to Germany due to Covid-19," the State Department, which also designated the countries as "Level 4: Do Not Travel", added.

The Department issued the same notice for Denmark.

The CDC currently lists about 75 destinations worldwide at Level Four, which have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

Last week, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Iceland and the island of Guernsey were also added to the Level 4 category.

The travel advisories come after the US reopened its borders to international travellers earlier this month following months-long Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Under this new policy, fully vaccinated international travellers are permitted to enter the US provided they show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of their trip.

