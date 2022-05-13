Follow us on Image Source : FILE UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away

Highlights United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away at 73 on Friday.

The world's tallest tower in UAE's emirate of Dubai is named the Burj Khalifa after the late ruler.

UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced a 40-day period of mourning over leader's demise.

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away at 73 on Friday. He served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

The world's tallest tower in the UAE's emirate of Dubai is named the Burj Khalifa after the late ruler.

The UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced a 40-day period of mourning and a three-day suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector starting Friday, including flags to be flown at half-staff.

Sheikh Khalifa, who has rarely been seen in official photos or at public events for years, succeeded his father and the UAE's founder Sheikh Zayed in 2004. He suffered a stroke a decade later, keeping him largely out of public sight ever since.

He had long ceased having involvement in day-to-day affairs, with his brother, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, seen as the de-facto ruler. There was no immediate announcement about the successor.

The Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a tweet, mourned the loss of the President.

(with agencies inputs)

Also Read | India, UAE agree to work closely on UNSC agenda

Latest World News