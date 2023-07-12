Somalia: Halla Airlines passenger plane crash-lands at Mogadishu Airport I What happened next? I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : @HARUNMARUF/TWITTER Passenger plane veers off the runway after landing at the international airport in Somalia’s capital

In a tragic incident, a passenger plane crash-landed at the international airport in Mogadishu on Tuesday. According to the statement released by the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), the incident occurred at 12:23 p.m. Mogadishu time and added all 30 passengers and four crew members on the Halla Airlines plane survived.

"The E-120 aircraft, operated by local airline company Halla Airlines, was flying from Garowe in Somalia's Puntland region to Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport. There was no fatality from the accident except minor injuries," VOA quoted the SCAA as saying in a brief statement. "The Somali Civil Aviation Authority would like to reaffirm that the preliminary report will be released once the current investigation concludes," it added.

Pilot did not report any issues to the air traffic control

Meanwhile, videos shared on social media show the Halla Airlines plane with a partially detached cockpit lying next to a low concrete wall. It is not immediately clear what caused the accident. The weather at the seaside airport is partly cloudy. According to the US media, the pilot did not report any issues to the air traffic control tower before the incident. "Facts will be established once the cockpit voice recorder and black box are analyzed," it quoted a Somalia official who was not authorised to speak to the media.

It is worth mentioning that flight services have improved in Somalia in recent years and more than 150 domestic and international flights use Mogadishu's airport daily.

