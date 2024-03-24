Russia violates Poland's airspace with cruise missiles in its attack on Ukraine, NATO nation triggers aircraft

Follow us on Image Source : NATO AIR COMMAND/X NATO Air Forces integrate during aerial combat drills (Representational Image)

Warsaw: Polish and allied aircraft were activated early on Sunday after Russia launched an air attack on Ukraine's west and near the Polish border, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said on Sunday. "Polish and allied aircraft have been activated, which may result in increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country," the Command said on the social media service X.

The southeastern part of Poland borders Ukraine.

The latest development came as Moscow launched air strikes on Kyiv and the western Ukrainian region of Lviv on Sunday, officials said, prompting neighbouring Poland's armed forces to activate aircraft to ensure airspace safety near the border. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app there were several explosions in the Ukrainian capital after air defence systems were engaged in repelling the attack.

Ukraine air defence forces destroyed about a dozen Russia-launched missiles over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram.

Preliminary information showed no casualties or major damage as a result of the attacks, he said.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine for days in attacks portrayed by Moscow as revenge for Ukrainian attacks during its recent presidential election.

"For the third pre-dawn morning this week, all of Ukraine is under an air alert and has been advised to seek shelter," U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink posted on X early on Sunday.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.