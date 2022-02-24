Will not send troops to Ukraine, says NATO amid Russian aggression

Follow us on Image Source : AP NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said that they will not send troops into Ukraine after Russia invaded the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin had cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

"We don't have NATO troops in Ukraine, and we don't have any plans to send NATO troops into Ukraine," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Stoltenberg called for a summit of NATO leaders for Friday. He spoke shortly after the trans-Atlantic alliance agreed after emergency talks to further beef up its land, sea and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia.

NATO emergency meeting came after countries closest to the conflict — Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland — requested rare consultations under Article 4 of NATO's founding treaty, which can be launched when “the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the (NATO) parties is threatened.”

