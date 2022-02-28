Next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine: President Zelensky tells Boris Johnson as war with Russia continues

Follow us on Image Source : AP A Ukrainian family waits for a train inside Lviv railway station

The next 24 hours would be crucial for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to reports, the UK prime minister lauded Zelensky's leadership and said the "the resistance of the Ukrainian people was heroic."

"The next 24 hours would be a crucial period for Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky told Boris Johnson as the country's conflict with Russia continues.

In return, Johnson "praised" Zelensky's "leadership" and said "the resistance of the Ukrainian people was heroic," before the two "agreed to continue to stay in close contact", the reports stated.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned on Sunday that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could also turn into a conflict between Russia and NATO if Western countries "don't stand up to Putin now."

On the same day, Truss gave her blessing to Brits to go to Ukraine to fight against Russia – despite being warned that such action would be illegal and dangerous – and said the UK government had "compiled a hit list" of Russian "oligarchs" to sanction.

