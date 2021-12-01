South Korea: 5 test positive for Omicron Covid variant

Follow us on Image Source : AP FILE - Passengers wearing face masks and face shields amid the coronavirus pandemic arrive at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea

Highlights 5 people linked to international arrivals tested positive for Omicron variant in South Korea.

South Korea’s daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000.

The government had eased social distancing rules at the start of November.

South Korea on Wednesday confirmed the new omicron coronavirus variant in five people linked to international arrivals. Earlier today, South Korea’s daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as a delta-driven surge also pushed hospitalizations and deaths to record highs.

More than 720 virus patients were in serious or critical condition, also marking a new high. The country’s fatalities reached 3,658 after seeing between 30 and 50 deaths a day in recent weeks.

The government had eased social distancing rules at the start of November and fully reopened schools starting Nov. 22 in what officials described as the first steps toward restoring some pre-pandemic normalcy.

In allowing larger social gatherings and longer indoor dining hours, officials had hoped that the country’s improving vaccination rates would help keep hospitalizations and deaths down even if the virus continues to spread.

(With AP Inputs)

Latest World News