North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders his forces to accelerate war preparations as tensions escalate

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered its military, the munitions industry and the nuclear weapons sector to accelerate war preparations to counter what he called unprecedented confrontational moves by the US, state-run broadcaster KRT reported on Thursday (December 28). Speaking on the policy directions for the new year at a key meeting of the country's ruling party on Wednesday (December 27), Kim also said Pyongyang would expand strategic cooperation with "anti-imperialist independent" countries, KRT said.

North Korea has been expanding ties with Russia, among others, as Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine, while Russia provides technical support to help the North advance its military capabilities.

The 9th plenary meeting of the 8th central committee of the Workers' Party of Korea kicked off on Tuesday (December 26) to wrap up a year during which the isolated North enshrined nuclear policy in its constitution, launched a spy satellite and fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Earlier last week, Kim Jong Un said his country has a policy of not hesitating to launch a nuclear strike on its rivals if provoked, as he praised troops involved in its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.

North Korea vows to boost nuke capability

Last year, North Korea adopted a law that stipulates a broad range of situations in which it can use nuclear weapons. Since the beginning of 2022, it has also test-fired about 100 ballistic missiles, many of them nuclear-capable weapons targeting the U.S. and South Korea. Monday’s Hwasong-18 launch was the weapon’s third test-flight this year.

The US and South Korean governments have repeatedly warned that any attempt by North Korea to use nuclear weapons would result in the end of the Kim Jong Un government. The allies have also expanded their military training, which Kim views as invasion rehearsal.

