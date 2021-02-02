5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal

Image Source : PTI Earthquake jolts Nepal

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the tremors were felt at 02:31:16 GMT. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 22.15 km, was initially determined to be at 28.8024 degrees north latitude and 87.4023 degrees east longitude.

There were no reports of any injuries, casualties, or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Nepal was struck by a major earthquake in 2015, which killed nearly 9,000 people and injured nearly 22,000.

It occurred at 11:56 Nepal Standard Time on 25 April 2015, with a magnitude of 7.8 or 8.1. Its epicenter was east of Gorkha District at Barpak, Gorkha, and its hypocenter was at a depth of approximately 8.2 km (5.1 mi).

The 2015 earthquake in Nepal was the worst natural disaster to strike Nepal since the 1934 Nepal–Bihar earthquake.

The ground motion recorded in the capital of Nepal was of low frequency, which, along with its occurrence at an hour where many people in rural areas were working outdoors, decreased the loss of property and human lives.

