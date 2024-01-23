Martin Luther King Jr's younger son Dexter Scott King passes away battling prostate cancer

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Dexter Scott King passes away at the age of 62

Dexter Scott King, the younger son of the late civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, succumbed to prostate cancer on Monday, as confirmed by the King Center in Atlanta. The 62-year-old passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence in Malibu, California, according to his wife, Leah Weber King.

The legacy of the King family, deeply rooted in the fight for civil rights, mourned the loss of Dexter Scott King, who played a significant role in carrying forward his parents' impactful work. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might,” Leah Weber added.

Know about Dexter Scott King

Born on January 30, 1961, in Atlanta, Dexter Scott King carried a name steeped in significance -- derived from the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, where his father, Dr Martin Luther King Jr., served his initial pastorate. At the tender age of seven, Dexter faced the tragic loss of his father, who was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968. This poignant chapter in Dexter Scott King's early life would go on to shape his journey and commitment to continuing the legacy of his renowned parents in the ongoing struggle for civil rights.

Dexter King followed in his father’s footsteps to attend Morehouse College in Atlanta. At the time of his death, he served as both chairman of the King Center and president of the King Estate. He also was an actor and portrayed his father in the 2002 television movie "The Rosa Parks Story."

Reverend Al Sharpton, founder and president of civil rights organisation the National Action Network, said he was "heartbroken" to hear of King's passing.

Dexter is survived by his wife

Dexter King was preceded in death by his father and his mother, who died in 2006, and sister Yolanda, who died in 2007. He is survived by his wife Leah Weber King, his sister Bernice King, his brother Martin Luther King III, his niece, Yolanda Renee King, and other family members.

(With inputs from Reuters)