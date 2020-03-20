Image Source : AP Married man in UK tests coronavirus positive after 'secret trip' with mistress to Italy

A married man in UK, who recently went on a 'secret trip' with his mistress to Italy, has been tested positive for coronavirus. According to a report by The Sun, the man, in his late 30s, told his wife that he was on a business trip within the United Kingdom, whereas he was on a leisure trip to Italy, of which his wife had no clue about. His unsuspecting wife is now in self-isolation, unaware of how her cheating husband caught the deadly COVID-19 disease.

“She (his wife) thinks he just picked up the disease on his business trip away,” The Sun reported quoting sources as saying.

The man, whose name has not been revealed, tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Italy with coronavirus symptoms.

The 'well-heeled' male who The Sun reports works in a 'high-flying job' refused to name the mystery female he's been seeing.

"This patient is the talk of public health officials. His case would be funny if it wasn't quite so serious. The man confessed what he'd been up to in Italy, and that his wife has no idea," a source told The Sun.

"Despite his infection he is expected to survive the outbreak, unlike his extra-marital relationship”.

Italy has been the hardest hit European country by the coronavirus pandemic, with 2,158 deaths.

The oldest was 95 and the two youngest were 39.