250 lawyers booked over Lahore hospital attack

The police has registered two cases against 250 lawyers under various criminal charges for allegedly attacking the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and ransacking the property in Lahore. One FIR was registered on Thursday against 200-250 unidentified lawyers on the complaint of an official of the hospital, while another was registered on the complaint of police in which 15 lawyers were nominated, reports Geo News.

Lahore remained under the grip of fear and chaos as angry lawyers attacked the PIC, leaving three patients dead as riots and vandalism began in and outside the facility on Wednesday. Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid later told the media that the casualties took place after doctors were unable to provide the patients timely treatment during their bid to avert the assault.

A group of more than 200 lawyers, who had ongoing issues with the doctors of the PIC, stormed the hospital, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles of visitors. They also set ablaze a police van. The incident was reportedly triggered by a video clip of some doctors, who had ridiculed the lawyers.

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, who arrived at the hospital to mediate, was also manhandled by the mob of lawyers. Private television channels showed live footage of the scuffles from the scene where some of the lawyers were also seen brandishing pistols and firing shots in the air.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who ordered an inquiry into the incident, directed Punjab provincial government to take stern action against all those involved in the attack.

