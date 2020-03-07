Image Source : F8ILE At least 29 killed, 61 injured in Kabul terror attack

At least 29 people were killed and 61 others were injured after a terror attack in the Afghan capital Kabul, on the ceremony marking the death anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari, leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat party, the Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Friday. Several political leaders were present on Friday at the event, organised to commemorate Shaheed Mazari, who was a leader of Afghanistan's ethnic Hazaras community.

Doctors report that some of the wounded are in critical condition and the death toll may rise, reported Tolonews.

President Ashraf Ghani in a tweet condemned the attack and said, "The attack is a crime against humanity and against the national unity of Afghanistan."

India strongly condemned the terror attack. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement, "India strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack at the event commemorating Shaheed Mazari in Kabul today, where a number of senior political leaders were present."

"We express heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased and the injured and to the Government and people of Afghanistan," it said.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its website.

The terror attack came days after the Taliban and the US inked a landmark peace deal, which provides for the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.



