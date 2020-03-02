Taliban ends partial truce with US, announces to resume Afghanistan 'operations'

File

Taliban ended the partial truce with the US and announced to resume Afghanistan 'operations', news agency AFP reported on Monday.

This comes days after US and Taliban finalised the peace deal after months of negotiation, to officially end America's longest war in Afghanistan that began in 2001 in the wake of 9/11 terror attacks masterminded by former Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden.

