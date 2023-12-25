Israeli Forces find bodies of 5 hostages in Hamas tunnel, over 68 killed in Gaza strikes on Christmas eve

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli Defence Forces while launching attacks on Gaza.

At a time when the whole world is celebrating Christmas, Israeli Forces-led airstrikes killed at least 68 people in Central Gaza on Sunday. Meanwhile, the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15. The 68 fatalities include at least 12 women and seven children, according to early hospital figures. “We were all targeted,” said Ahmad Turokmani, who lost several family members including his daughter and grandson.

“There is no safe place in Gaza anyway.” Earlier, the Health Ministry in Gaza gave the death toll as 70. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Bodies of 5 more hostages recovered: IDF

Besides airstrikes, the IDF claimed it recovered the bodies of at least five Israeli hostages killed in captivity from an underground tunnel network of Hamas in northern Gaza.

"In a centralized intelligence effort, IDF troops located and recovered the bodies of 5 hostages abducted during the October 7 massacre and brought them back to Israel," the IDF posted on X.

As Christmas Eve fell, smoke rose over the besieged territory, while in the West Bank Bethlehem was hushed, its holiday celebrations called off. In neighbouring Egypt, tentative efforts continued on a deal for another exchange of hostages for Palestinians held by Israel.

The war has devastated parts of Gaza, killed roughly 20,400 Palestinians and displaced almost all of the territory's 2.3 million people.

The mounting death toll among Israeli troops - 154 since the ground offensive began - could erode public support for the war, which was sparked when Hamas-led militants stormed communities in southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 and taking 240 hostages.

Israelis still largely stand behind the country's stated goals of crushing Hamas' governing and military capabilities and releasing the remaining 129 captives. That's despite rising international pressure against Israel's offensive, the soaring death toll and unprecedented suffering among Palestinians.

Israeli PM says he has no option left

“The war exacts a very heavy price from us, but we have no choice but to continue fighting,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

In a nationally televised speech, Israeli President Isaac Herzog appealed for the country to remain united.

“This moment is a test. We will not break nor blink,” he said.

There has been widespread anger against his government, which many criticized for failing to protect civilians on October 7 and promoting policies that allowed Hamas to gain strength over the years.

Netanyahu has avoided accepting responsibility for the military and policy failures.

“Over time, the public will find it hard to ignore the heavy price paid, as well as the suspicion that the aims that were loudly heralded are still far from being attained and that Hamas is showing no signs of capitulating in the near future," wrote Amos Harel, military affairs commentator for the Haaretz newspaper.

Hamas dismantling

The Israeli military said it had completed the dismantling of Hamas' underground headquarters in northern Gaza, part of an operation to take down the vast tunnel network and kill off top commanders that Israeli leaders have said could take months.

Efforts toward negotiations continued. The head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, arrived in Egypt for talks. The militant group, which also took part in the October 7 attack, said it was prepared to consider releasing hostages only after fighting ends.

Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh travelled to Cairo for talks days earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)

