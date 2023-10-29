Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi, Egyptian President discuss security, humanitarian situation in West Asia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia due to the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel. PM Modi after the conversation with El-Sisi said they shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives (in the war).

"Yesterday, spoke with President @AlsisiOfficial . Exchanged views on the detiorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance," said PM Modi in a post on X.

Egypt issues statement

Egyptian government issued a statement in which it said the President received a phone call from Prime Minister Modi and the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.

They also discussed the gravity of the continuation of the current escalation, given its formidable impact on the lives of civilians and the threat it poses to the security of the entire region, the statement read.

Efforts for ceasefire underway

The President confirmed that Egypt is pursuing its endeavours to coordinate regional and international efforts to push towards reaching a ceasefire, spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said

The President warned of the grievous humanitarian and security repercussions of a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, the statement added.

He underscored the critical need for unified international action to find a prompt solution at the diplomatic level, which stipulates reinforcing an immediate humanitarian truce that protects the lives of civilians and allows the instantaneous, sustainable and unfettered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the resolution of the UN General Assembly in this regard, which was adopted on October 27, it said.

President El-Sisi and PM Modi expressed relief at the outstanding level of the two countries' bilateral relations and strategic partnership, the statement said.

They stressed their determination to continue to lead the two countries' institutions to further strengthen joint cooperation between Egypt and India, the statement issued by the Egyptian side said.

Netanyahu dismisses calls for cease-fire

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday told the nationally televised news conference that Israel was determined to bring back all the hostages and the military had opened a “second stage” in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza. He maintained that the expanding ground operation “will help them in this mission", dismissing calls for ceasefire. Netanyahu asserted the armed forces expanding attacks from the ground, air and sea. He said it will only increase ahead of a broad ground invasion into the territory.

(With PTI inputs)

