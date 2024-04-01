Big trouble for Israeli PM as millions stage largest protest seeking ouster of Netanyahu govt I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel protest

Jerusalem: Millions of Israelis gathered outside the parliament building in Jerusalem on Sunday in the largest anti-government demonstration since the country went to war in October. They urged the government to reach a deal to free dozens of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and to hold early elections. Notably, the protest is going on even as the United States and Israel are expected to hold a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss the Biden administration's alternative proposals to an Israeli military invasion of Rafah, Axios reported on Sunday citing three Israeli and US officials.

Besides, they were protesting against exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from military service, in scenes reminiscent of mass street protests last year. Nearly six months of war have renewed divisions in Israeli society. The Hamas militant group killed some 1,200 people during its cross-border attack on October 7, and took 250 others hostage. Roughly half the hostages were released during a weeklong cease-fire in November, but repeated attempts by international mediators to broker another cease-fire deal have failed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas and bring all the hostages home. But those goals have been elusive. While Hamas has suffered heavy losses, it remains intact, and hostages' families believe time is running out. “After six months, it seems like the government understands that Bibi Netanyahu is an obstacle,” said demonstrator Einav Moses, whose father-in-law, Gadi Moses, is held hostage. “Like he doesn't really want to bring them back, that they have failed in this mission.”

The crowd stretched for blocks around the Knesset or parliament building, and organizers vowed to continue the demonstration for several days. They urged the government to cancel an upcoming parliamentary recess and to hold new elections nearly two years ahead of schedule.

Netanyahu, in a nationally televised speech before undergoing hernia surgery later Sunday, said he understood the pain of the hostages' families. “I will do everything to bring the hostages home," he said.

He also said calling new elections — in what he described as a moment before victory — would paralyze Israel for six to eight months and would paralyze the hostage talks. Netanyahu also repeated his vow for a military ground offensive in Rafah, the southern Gaza city where more than half of the territory's population of 2.3 million now shelters after fleeing fighting elsewhere. “There is no victory without going into Rafah," he said.

The military has said Hamas battalions remain there. Allies and humanitarian groups have warned of catastrophe with a Rafah ground offensive.

