Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19 days after receiving first jab of Chinese vaccine Sinopharm

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19, Dr Faisal Sultan, his aide on health, said on Saturday. Khan received the first jab of Chinese vaccine Sinopharm on Friday.

"PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home," Sultan tweeted.

Khan, 67, was vaccinated as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase. The COVID-19 vaccine is being provided to people 60 years of age and above and to front-line health workers.

Pakistan on Wednesday received half a million doses of coronavirus vaccines donated by China. The second consignment of the Sinopharm vaccine was received at the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported highest number of daily cases since July. The country reported 3,876 over the past 24 hours. Earlier on July 2 last year, Pakistan had reported 4,432 positive cases.

