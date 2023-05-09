Imran Khan arrested: What former Pakistan Prime Minister said on police action against him | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/TWITTER Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad HC

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, who was arrested from outside Islambad High Court on Tuesday, claimed there was no case on him and the government wanted to put him behind the bars.

"There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail, I am ready for it," said Khan moments before his arrest.

Earlier, the former Pakistan Prime Minister was taken into police custody from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers.

His party confirmed the arrest of the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician. "Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadeer trust case when he was present in the Islamabad High Court," his party said in a brief statement.

The arrest comes a day after the powerful army had accused Khan of levelling baseless allegations against a senior army officer.

The PTI alleged that Khan was being tortured but it was not confirmed independently.

"State terrorism - breaking into IHC premises to abduct Imran Khan from court premises. Law of the jungle in operation. Rangers beat the lawyers, used violence on Imran Khan and abducted him," tweeted former minister Shireen Mazari, a PTI spokeswoman.

Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that Khan had been “abducted” from inside the court by the Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

"They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib," Cheema said in a video message posted on the party's Twitter handle.

Former information minister and PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry earlier said the court has been "occupied by the Rangers" and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”.

"Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded," he added.

Khan has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance.

His party leader Musarrat Cheema, in a video message on Twitter, said, “They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.”

